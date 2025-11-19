Jon Renfrow (1977 – 2025)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Jon Thomas Renfrow, age 48, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Monday, November 17, 2025 in his home. Jon was born September 9, 1977 in Auburn, Indiana to the late James F. and Janice Ann (Epling) Renfrow.

Jon was an employee of Domino’s Pizza, Bryan and served as a delivery driver. Jon greatest love was for his family especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include, his daughters, Tianna Renfrow, Bryan, Ohio and Elizabeth Renfrow, Oakwood, Ohio. 6 grandchildren. Brother, Jimmy Renfrow and his sister, Joni Lee Walker. Nieces and nephews. Jon is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Tina Renfrow, grandson, Jon Wayne Williams.

Jon’s celebration of life will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve Jon’s family. www.krillfuneralhome.com