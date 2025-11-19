Nellie Lohse (1930 – 2025)

(Stryker Resident; Member Of Bryan Art)

Nellie Ann Lohse, age 95, of Stryker, passed away on November 16, 2025, in her home. Nellie worked for Stryker Area Schools as the secretary, from 1964 to 1971, along with various other jobs throughout her life.

Nellie was born on September 21, 1930, in Flint, Michigan, to the late Ivan and Phyllis (Cox) Krieger.

On April 8, 1950, she married the love of her life, John Lohse, who preceded her in death in 2024. Together, they spent 74 years of marriage together.

Nellie was an artist and loved to paint. She was a member of Bryan Art. She loved being a mom, both at home and at the school for the students. She was also active in the Homemaker’s Club in Peru, Indiana.

Surviving Nellie is her daughter, Julie (Jim) Patton of Stryker; daughter, Karen F. Locke of Lake Alfred, FL; grandchildren, Sarah Sampson, John Patton, and Robert Patton; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Sally; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents; and brothers, Martin and Dan Krieger.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Lohse family.