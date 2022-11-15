Joseph “Joe” Currier (1978-2022)

Joseph “Joe” Edward Currier, age 44, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away early Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at his home.

He was born October 24, 1978 in Wauseon, Ohio. He is the son of Theresa “Terri” Currier-Hill, of Wauseon, Ohio.

Joe enjoyed listening to music and telling crazy stories about his life. He was one of the best people at telling stories.

He made you feel as though you were there living it with him. He was most happy just being around good people with good vibes.

He was just a great person to have in your corner. Joe was the most loyal friend you could ask for. He was loved by many.

Survivors include, his parents, Theresa (Currier) and Fred Hill, Jr. his grandmother, Deanna Currier, his broller, aka, his brother, Fred (Tiffany) Hill, III, his nephew, Aiden Hill, his bonus children, Ashley Morales, Jonathon Poe and Makayla Poe, his aunts, Audrey (Rachel) Currier-Schnur, Lisetta Irene Currier and Bonnie (Brian) Steward, his uncles, Ron (Penny) Currier, Danny (Diana) Hill, Jerry (Nancy) Hill, and several cousins, Brollers from another Mothers, Sam Tedrick, Jon-boy Grimes, Ben Soto and Bob Paul, best bud, Kevin Smart and his canine brother, Fred aka “Dickface Widda Baby”.

Joe is preceded in death by his grandparents, Errol “Fuzzy” Currier and Fred and Carmen Hill, Sr. Uncles, Errol “Butch” Currier, Jr. and Michael Hill, Sr. Aunts, Joyce Donaldson and Bonnie Bailey.

A gathering of family and friends and visitation with the Currier family will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. in the Wauseon VFW Hall..

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Donor’s choice of Children’s Charities.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

The obituary announcement was lovingly prepared by the Currier-Hill family.

