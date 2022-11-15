Bruce Whiteman (1948-2022)

Bruce Ernest Whiteman, age 74, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Prior to his retirement he had been a school teacher at Stryker Local Schools for 25 years. He taught Spanish and 8th grade reading.

Bruce was born on June 1, 1948 in Berea, Ohio, the son of the Rev. William L. and Mabel (Shindler) Whiteman. On June 12, 1971 he married Marcille “Marcy” Beck, and she preceded him in death in 2014.

Bruce was a member of Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold and enjoyed singing in the choir.

He also enjoyed riding bicycle, doing puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two children, Mike (Katie) Whiteman and grandchildren, Silas, Lydia, Elizabeth, Gwen, Gabriel, and Abraham, Beth (Andrew) Hall of Katy, Texas and grandchildren, McKinzie and Sydney. He is also survived by siblings, Carol (sister) and David Dyck of Warsaw, IN, Bill (brother) and Dianne Whiteman of Ira, Vermont, and Marty (sister) and Mark Ross of Spring Hill, TN.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcy; both parents; and step-mother, Kerstin Ing-Mary Whiteman.

Visitation for Bruce will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, also at Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold. Interment will be in the Pettisville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.