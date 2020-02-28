Joseph “Joe” Peters, Jr. (1936-2020)

Joseph Bonsal Peters, Jr., 83, of Montpelier passed away on Tuesday February 25, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. He was born on August 3, 1936 in Baltimore, Maryland to Joseph Bonsal Sr. and Florence (French) Peters.

Joseph earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife Wrayanne, and daughter Karen and son-in-law Bill Schauburg of Georgia.

A private graveside service is planned for the immediate family and friends.

To send flowers to Joseph “Joe” B. Peters, Jr.’s family, please visit our floral section.