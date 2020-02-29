Vernon Evers (1940-2020)

Vernon D. Evers, age 79 years, Wauseon, passed away Monday am, February 24, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

He was born April 12, 1940 at Rocky Ford, CO, son of Jesse Leland (Lee) and Rosie Marie (Plank) Evers, and married Sharon K. Miller July 10, 1965.

A resident of Wauseon, OH since 1965, he worked at M. E. Miller Tire Co. for many years before retiring in 1995. Prior he worked at LaChoy and Miller Trucking. He served 1-W service as a research subject in Denver, CO in early 1960s. He was a member of North Clinton Church, Gideons and Wauseon FISH.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three children: Steven (Connie) Johnson-Evers, Muskego, WI, Michael (Sarah) Evers, New York, NY, and Patricia (Jason) Shawberry, Bowling Green, OH; seven grandchildren: Ryan and Kyle Johnson-Evers, Justin, Joshua, Jenna, and Juli Shawberry, Phoebe Evers; brothers Melvin (Mary Eash) Archbold, Marion (Berdena) Wauseon, and Larry (Elva) Iowa City, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Annagene (Miller) Evers.

Many remember Vernon as a man with few words. His friends and family also remember him volunteering in many facets, behind the scenes. His hobbies and interests were spending time with family, international travel with Sharon and annual vacationing several weeks in Texas.

He raised pigs many years with family. He spent a lot of time outdoors and enjoyed planting trees on his property. He looked forward to regular meetings with friends at Ryan’s and McDonald’s, diligent about watching the weather and keeping updated on forecasts. Vernon was a loyal fan of John Deere tractors, Denver Broncos and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Services were held Friday, February 28th, 2020 at North Clinton Church with pastors Brad Faler and Glenn Coblentz officiating. Interment preceded in Pettisville Cemetery.

Short Funeral Home, Archbold, is entrusted with the arrangements. Suggested memorials are to North Clinton Church, Wauseon FISH or donor’s choice.