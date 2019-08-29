Swanton’s Jared Wilson Signs With Lourdes University

COLLEGE HOOPS … Jared Wilson signs with Lourdes University alongside his parents Rose and Dave and Gray Wolves coaches Dennis Hopson (Left) and Jake DuPree. (PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF)

By: Bill O’Connell

Graduating high school seniors often have a hard time deciding what to do with their future and Jared Wilson, Swanton High School basketball standout, took about as much time as he was possibly allowed before finally deciding to joining the basketball program at Lourdes University.

“I was super undecided if I wanted to play at all in college,” said Jared. I went to a couple of open gyms because Coach (Jake) DuPree and Coach (Dennis) Hopson invited me out. After that, Coach Hopson asked my family to come to a meeting and that really pushed me towards playing.”

He will be under the tutelage of Gray Wolves Head Coach Dennis Hopson, a former All-American and Big 10 Player of the Year with the Ohio State Buckeyes and an NBA Champion with the Chicago Bulls as well as being an assistant coach at BGSU for five years. Jared is the sixth 2019 SHS graduate to continue their education and athletic career at Lourdes. He has not decided on an area of study as of yet.

