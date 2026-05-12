Joyce Ann Reiser (1945 – 2026)

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Joyce Reiser, age 81, of Wauseon passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2026 at Fulton County Health Center following a brief illness. Joyce was a life-long Wauseon resident and a member of Crossroads Evangelical Church.

Joyce was born on April 19, 1945 to Earl and Vera (Doriot) McKeever. She attended Wauseon Schools and graduated from Wauseon High School in 1963. In December of 1964, she married Russell Reiser, and he preceded her in death in 2020.

Joyce worked many jobs around the Wauseon area, and retired from German Village Foods. She kept busy in retirement years by taking care of her yard, garden, and grandkids. She enjoyed attending various Wauseon sporting events and cheering on the Buckeyes.

She will be remembered for all of the time and effort spent making elaborate holiday meals for her family, putting together Easter baskets and egg hunts for the grandkids, and making sure every family gathering was special. The grandkids will always remember the pond parties, campfires, and golf cart rides.

Surviving Joyce are her sons, Rodney (Rosetta) Reiser of Wauseon, Ohio and Ryan (Marie) Reiser of Shelby, Ohio, grandchildren, Kelsey (Kris) Ashbaugh, Amanda (Drake) Dulaney, Jenna Reiser, Quintin (Mallory) Reiser, Grant Reiser, and Sarah Reiser. Also surviving are 7 great-grandchildren: Conner, Joanna, Lenny, Addison, Kyson, Channing, and Essi. Joyce will be missed by her surviving siblings, Lois (Jerry) Miller, Ruth King, and John McKeever. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Alleen McKnight and Barb Bingham.

Visitation for Joyce will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2026, from 4pm to 7pm, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 11am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Matt Sauder officiating. A committal service will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Reiser family.

The family would like to thank Bonnie Spiess for giving such loving care to Joyce over the past two years. Her dedication to Joyce’s well-being allowed her to stay in her home until the end.