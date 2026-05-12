Shiela A. Stoops (1959 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Shiela A. Stoops, 66, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2026 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice. She was born on May 12, 1959 in Bryan, Ohio the daughter of Charles E. and Dorothy A. (Comings) Koller.

Shiela graduated from Bryan High School and went on to obtain her Master’s Degree in Business and Organizational Leadership from Defiance College. In 1996 she married the love of her life, Scott Stoops and together they shared 29 wonderful years together.

Shiela retired from Kamco Industries in West Unity after 37 years of service. She was a loving wife and mother and a doting grandma to her grandchildren, whom she enjoyed spending time with. Shiela was a member of the Montpelier Moose and the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an international woman’s organization focused on supporting women’s education goals.

Shiela is survived by her loving husband, Scott; four children, Lindsay (Evan) Dietsch, Mallory (Josh) Straka, Heather (Colin) Campbell and Brandon Stoops; five grandchildren, Kinley, Brody, Whitney, Kira and Audrey; and her beloved cat, Lilly. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mark Koller.

A time to receive friends will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2026 from 4-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 11 am at the funeral home with Celebrant Shirley Wagner to officiate.

Those wishing to make a donation in Shiela’s memory are encouraged to direct those to the P.E.O. Foundation or Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.