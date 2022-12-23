Joyce Jackson (1934-2022)

Joyce I. Jackson, age 88, of Delta, peacefully passed away under hospice care with her family by her side at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

She was born in Wauseon on June 17, 1934 to the late Jay M. Swart and Leola (Croninger) Swart.

Joyce attended Delta High School and later graduate from Wauseon High School in 1952.

On November 9, 1958 she married Eugene J. Jackson and together shared 59 years together until his passing on February 2, 2018.

Joyce began her working career at McCord Corporation in Wauseon and later with Schmidlin Greenhouse before retiring as office manager with Stine Realty in Delta.

She was a very talented artist, accomplished in pencil art and painting among many others and was chosen to design the cover of the Delta Historical Book.

Joyce was a member of the Delta United Methodist Church; where she was active in the choir. Joyce enjoyed crocheting, knitting and her flowers as part of the Garden Club.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristi (David) Busch and Paula (Ed Borders) Jackson; grandchildren, Daniel (Heather) Busch, Amy (Joshua) Borton, Greg Clapp, Jessica Clapp, Hillary (Jordan) McBride, Nadean (Austin) Griffith, Morgan (Dillian) Franklin; great grandchildren, Eli and Gideon Borton, Mackenzie, Keegan, KJ, and Kye Clapp, Addison and Colton Griffith and Jackson Franklin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eugene, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Clapp; brothers, George and Harold Swart and sister, Phyllis Newell.

In honoring her request, services will be private for the family with interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Northwest Ohio Chapter, 13770 Noel Rd., Suite 810889, Dallas, TX 75380 or the American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Dr., Chicago, IL 60693 in Joyce’s memory.