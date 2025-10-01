Joyce Pigmon (1955 – 2025)

(Edgerton Resident)

Joyce L. Pigmon, age 69, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier. Joyce enjoyed traveling with her husband.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching reruns of “I Love Lucy” and Looney Tunes cartoons.

Joyce was born December 31, 1955, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Gloria (Long) Louth. She married Dock Pigmon III on July 17, 1973 and he preceded her in death on March 27, 2020.

Joyce is survived by her children, Earl J. (Bonnie) Pigmon, of Cosby, TN, Dock Pigmon IV, of Bryan and Carrie Pigmon, of Edgerton; grandsons, Dock Pigmon V, Jacob (Emilie) Hausch and JR Amato; great granddaughter, Natalie Christine Hausch and Dock Pigmon VI, on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Honoring Joyce’s wishes, there will be no public service held at this time. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH is honored to serve Joyce’s family.

Memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.