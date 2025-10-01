Ilene Backhaus (1926 – 2025)

(Worked In Food Service For 45 Years)

Ilene M. Backhaus, 98, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 29, 2025, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Ilene was born on October 1, 1926, in Springfield Township, Williams County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Marvin and Marjorie (Woolace) Buehrer.

On December 23, 1944, she married Henry E. Backhaus, who preceded her in death on December 12, 1997. Ilene’s faith was very important to her as she was a faithful life-long member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, rural Defiance.

Ilene was known by all as a very kind and generous person with a warm smile on her face. She truly loved to help others and was always ready to share. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Ilene worked in food service for 45 years and she loved cooking and baking.

Especially she enjoyed baking her famous sugar cookies for her family and friends. She also enjoyed vegetable gardening, canning and mowing the grass. Ilene’s greatest love was her family.

She is survived by her son, Gerald (Nancy) Backhaus of rural Defiance; five grandchildren, Michael (Tammy) Backhaus, Gary (Tracey) Backhaus, Christina (Steve) Hoehn, Brad (Jen) Backhaus and Jeremy (Tami) Backhaus; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Elmina Backhaus; a brother, Henry Buehrer; a sister, Avis Bernath; and a great-great grandson, Kaiser Hug.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 3, 2025, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 25950 Nagel Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Funeral services will immediately follow in the church beginning at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Mindy Elliott and Minister Dave Wachtman officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mark’s Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.