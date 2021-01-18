Joyce Restainer (1943-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Joyce L. Restainer, age 77, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, at Fountain Park Nursing Center in Bryan where she had been a resident.

Joyce was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, baby-sitting, singing, baking and shopping.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bryan where she was very active when her health allowed.

Joyce was born on May 6, 1943, in Whittemore, Michigan, the daughter of Alfred and Zola (Bergquist) Hilliker, Sr. She married John A. Restainer, Jr. on August 10, 1968 in Standish, Michigan and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2018.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Julie Restainer, of Bryan, son, Patrick (Jenny) Ecker, of Omer, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and a sister, Frances (Charles) Stamm, of Flushing, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Steve, Jim and Tony Ecker; daughter, Cindy Dohm; a sister, Loretta Nichols and four brothers, Alfred, Orville, Harold and Gerald Hilliker.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family requests that friends observe social distancing precautions and use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or by leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Services for Joyce L. Restainer will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 P.M., prior to the service.

Memorials in the name of Joyce L. Restainer are requested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

