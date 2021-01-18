Ray Robinett (1954-2021)

Ray Andrew “Andy” Robinett, age 66, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family, at 3:48 P.M. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, after a brief illness. Andy, who was known as “Gouder” to many, was a 1972 graduate of Bryan High School and worked at GM-Powertrain, retiring with thirty years of service.

In retirement he worked for the Bryan Chamber of Commerce as Chief Elf for twelve years. He was a member of Bryan Eagles, Aerie #2233, Bryan Moose Lodge #1064, and Suburban Golf Club. He was an avid golfer and for thirty-five years was co-sponsor of the Robinett Open.

Andy also enjoyed bowling in earlier years and was obsessed with working crossword puzzles while listening to his favorite music. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Detroit Tiger fan.

Ray Andrew Robinett was born on June 14, 1954, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Kenneth J. and Margie Irene (Slusser) Robinett. He married Loraine H. Jaskolski on April 19, 1985, in Bryan and she survives.

Surviving in addition his wife are three daughters, Stephanie (Bud) Perry, of Edgerton, Ohio, Stacy (Doug) Deckrosh, of Bryan, and Casey (Joel) Jerger, of Ottawa Hills, Ohio; two sons, Elton (Jen) Robinett, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Andy (Suzanna) Robinett, of Columbus, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; one brother, Randy (Judy) Robinett, of Paulding, Ohio; and one sister, Candy Robinett, of Bradenton, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in Brown Cemetery near Bryan with Reverend Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating.

Memorials are requested to Williams County Humane Society or the American Lung Society.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.