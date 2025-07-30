Joyce Stemen (1942 – 2025)

Joyce M. Stemen, 83, of Bryan passed away on Monday, July 28, 2025, at her home. She was born on July 4, 1942, in Bryan to C.A. “Fuzzy” and Lucille M. (Moog) Burkmire.

On July 3, 1960, Joyce married Harold Duane Stemen, and he preceded her in death. She graduated from Montpelier High School.

Joyce retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. Joyce loved fishing and her dog, Hope. She was a longtime member of the Bryan Eagles.

She is survived by her loving canine companion, Hope; two daughters; seven grandchildren; and over a dozen great grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Fuzzy Burkmire and Lucille (Moog) Fulk; husband Harold D. Stemen; and two brothers Jim Patton and Jerry Burkmire.

Graveside services for Joyce will be on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 1pm at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.