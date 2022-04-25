Juan Beltran (1956-2022)

Facebook

Juan Manuel Beltran, age 66, of Wauseon, passed away on April 23, 2022, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Juan was a truck driver.

Juan was born on February 21, 1956, in Eagle Pass, TX to Wilfredo and Ruperta (Martinez) Beltran.

He later married Blanca Chapa, who preceded him in death in 2006. Juan was a mechanic, and enjoyed target shooting, fishing, and leather crafting.

Above all, Juan was a caring individual to all, especially to his mother, Ruperta.

Surviving Juan is his son, Daniel Beltran of Bryan; daughter, Elisabeth Beltran of Archbold; son, Wilfredo Beltran of Archbold; daughter, Ruby Beltran of Stryker; daughter, Tammi Beltran of Michigan; and daughter, Frances Beltran of Texas. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his mother, Ruperta; and brother, Wilfredo Beltran.

Juan was preceded in death by his wife; father; son, Juan Beltran, Jr.; brother, Jamie Beltran; sister, Emma Jane Leal; and an infant sister.

Visitation for Juan will take place on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon from 10am to 1pm. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Pettisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Beltran family.