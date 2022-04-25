Kenneth Malone (1962-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Kenneth T. Malone, age 59, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Promedica Toledo Hospital.

Kenny was a retired truck driver and owner operator for Prime Truck Line. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, fishing, shooting and time spent helping friends and family.

Kenneth Todd Malone was born in Montpelier, Ohio on August 18, 1962, the son of William “Bill” W. and Mary M. (Freds) Malone.

He graduated from Four County and Montpelier High School. Kenny married Lori A. Wheeler on July 27, 2018 on the bridge at George Bible Park and she survives.

Kenny is also survived by his sons, Adam Malone, of Defiance, Seth (Jessica Makula) Malone, of Swanton and Noah Malone, of Delta; stepson, Arian Fischer, of Montpelier; grandchildren, Adan, Eoin, Caitlin and Jacie and brothers, Randy Malone, of Montpelier, Joel Malone, of Defiance and Rodney Malone, of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepdaughter, Hannah Fischer.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Heart Association.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Kenneth T. Malone, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.