Juanita Ruble (1922-2022)

Juanita Ruble, 99, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Evergreen Health Center in Montpelier. She was born on November 16, 1922 in Milford Township in Defiance County to Ernest Adam and Jenny Wanda (Frey) Riehle.

Juanita graduated from Edgerton High School in 1940 and then graduated from Ft. Wayne International Business School with a secretarial degree.

She married Roger Starr Ruble on April 23, 1949 at Emmanuel Methodist Church in Edgerton and they enjoyed 54 years of marriage before his passing in 2003.

She was a secretary at WOWO for Jay Gould in Fort Wayne after college. Later she worked at Robinair for 10 years. Juanita enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, gardening and helping run the family farm.

She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier since 1950 and sang in the Chancel choir and accompanied the children’s choir for many years.

Juanita was also a member of the Eastern Star with an 80-year pin, and was a member of the Homemakers Club. When she was younger, she was in 4-H and 5-H clubs in Defiance County.

She is survived by her children, Marilyn Vonalt of Edon, Patricia (Paul) Ledyard of Montpelier, Paul (Julianna) Ruble of Montpelier and Rex (Marcy) Ruble of Montpelier; nine grandchildren Chad (Jamie) Vonalt, Colleen Vonalt, Adam (Thea) Ledyard, Andrew Ledyard, Nathan (Daniele) Ruble, Justine (Matt) Schulte, Ryan (Kimmie) Ruble, Tanya (Brian) Likens, Aaron (Corey Osburn) Ruble; fourteen great grandchildren, Luke, Abby, and Henry Ruble, Sam, Zeke, Cooper and Titus Ledyard, Mason and Elise Schulte, Maddy, Oliver and Vivienne Vonalt, Hudson and Oaklynn Ruble and beloved dog Foxy.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger, brother Allen Riehle, two sister in-laws Grace Esterline Henry and Helen Riehle.

Visitation for Juanita will be on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 11 am – 1pm at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier. An Order of Eastern Star Service will begin at 1 pm at the church with a funeral service to follow with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, CHP-Hospice or Montpelier Senior Center.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.