Juanita Uribes (1937 – 2023)

Juanita C. Uribes, age 86 years, of Archbold passed away early Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

She was born in Crystal City Texas, to Marcel and Mercedes Uribes. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, crafts and most of all providing for her family.

She is survived by one brother, Marcel Uribes Jr. of Toledo; eight children, Rose (Scott) of Phoenix, AZ, Yolanda (Adolfo) Garcia of Swanton, Irene Kennedy of Wauseon, John (Braulia) Felix of Fayette, Linda (Ryan) Powell of Adrian, MI, Eusebio Felix Jr. of Fayette, Ida Jabar of Wauseon and Homer (Kristy) Longoria Jr. of Bryan; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Gilbert, Armando, Florencio and Angel; a sister, Mary; husband, Homer Longoria Sr.; a grandson, Nathan; and a granddaughter, Monique.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11 AM at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. Interment will follow in the St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 3-7 PM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold.

