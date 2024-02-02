Von Smith (1933 – 2024)

(Born In Fayette, Ohio)

Von M. Smith Ed.D., aged 90 of Berea, passed away on January 31, 2024 at the Renaissance Retirement Community in Olmsted Township, Ohio.

He was born on August 4, 1933 in Fayette, Ohio to Howard and Phila Smith (nee Stevens). For 63 years, Von was husband to the love of his life, Marilyn (nee McCrea) who survives him.

He has two daughters; Carla Smith (Jeff David) and Nancy Minarich (Ken), and three beloved granddaughters; Pamela Minarich, Serena David, and Colleen Minarich. Von’s greatest joy was enjoying the company of his family.

A professor, Von earned his doctorate at the University of Toledo. After moving to Berea in 1972, he served in administration at Dyke College, taught at Cuyahoga Community College for 22 years, and in Baldwin-Wallace College’s Institute for Learning in Retirement.

Von’s life of service included 45 years of active membership with the Berea Kiwanis and The United Methodist Church of Berea.

Von was a gregarious people person. He welcomed the chance to spend time with friends and always enjoyed meeting new people. Von will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, February 6 at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials can be made in Von’s name to the United Methodist Church of Berea, Ohio. Online condolences at http://www.bakerfuneralberea.com.