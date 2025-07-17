Judith Noel (1936 – 2025)

(Member Of Wesley United Methodist Church)

Judith K. Noel, a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, nurse, and community servant, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2025, just one day shy of her 89th birthday.

Born on July 17, 1936, Judith dedicated her life to caring for others. She became a registered nurse in 1957 and spent decades in service through both her professional work and countless hours of volunteer efforts.

A proud member of the American Red Cross in both Detroit and Fort Wayne, she served on numerous disaster relief missions, including assisting in the aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks in New York City following 9/11.

Judith was an active and faithful member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan, Ohio.

She found deep joy in participating in the church choir for 21 years, and she also contributed her time and heart to the Wesley United Methodist Women’s Group, her Life Group, Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School, where she inspired generations with her wisdom and compassion.

Judith is lovingly remembered by her daughter Diane (Dan) Yestrepsky of Clarkston, Michigan, and her son Mitchell Noel of Highland, Michigan. She leaves behind a legacy through her 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings, John (Carol) Melvin of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Linda (Bill) Grimm of Aurora, Colorado, Patricia (David) Porteous of Marlborough, Connecticut, and Michael (Donna) Melvin of Pleasanton, California.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert R. Noel; two sons, Mark A. Noel and Albert C. Noel; and her sister, Jane Diedrick.

Judith’s life was one of purpose, devotion, and faith. Her warm heart, generous spirit, and unwavering dedication to others will be remembered by all who had the honor of knowing her.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. with Rev Steve Rath officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com