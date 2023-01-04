Judith O’Brien (1943-2022)

Judith O’Brien, age 79, of Delta, Ohio, passed away in her home, Saturday morning, December 31, 2022.

Judy was born August 3, 1943 in Columbus, Georgia to Robert L. and Roberta Agnes (Wiley) Morgan.

Judy was a very strong woman of faith and an avid bible reader.

She instilled a love of God in her family. Judy loved cooking and baking, as well as mentoring and working with children and youth.

Judy is survived by her children, Robin L. Justice, Koby Whitmire, Blake O’Brien and Darcy (Todd) Rowland; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry O’Brien and brother, Wilson W. Morgan.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 6th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where services will begin at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Charles Whitmire officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

