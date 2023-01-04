Barbara Stone (1938-2022)

Barbara J. Stone, age 84, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away, December 29, 2022 in Fountain Park Memory Care Center, Bryan, Ohio.

Barbara was born July 02, 1938 in Wells County, Indiana to the late Lee Roy and Luella (Wartenbe) Reese.

She graduated from Springfield High School, Holland, Ohio and married Edmond P. Stone on June 02, 1956 and he preceded her in death on April 13, 2005.

She was a retired school bus driver for Pike-Delta-York Schools. Barbara enjoyed sewing, crocheting, bird watching, puzzels and color penciling.

Survivors include, her four children, Jackie and Chuck Semelka, Toledo, Ohio, Deb and Jim Lester, Wauseon, Ohio, John E. Stone, Ypsilanti, Michigan, Gail and Jamie Reeser, Hillsdale, Michigan. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her husband, Edmond P. Stone.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service and inurnment for Edmond and Barbara, 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Winameg (Aetna) Cemetery. Pastor Ben Sheaffer will officiate. Military honors for Edmond will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

lieu of flowers, memorisl contributions may be made to: Residential Hospice, Toledo, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. www.grisierfh.com.

