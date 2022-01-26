Judy Covey (1953-2022)

Facebook

Judy F. Covey, 68, of Montpelier passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

She was born on September 4, 1953 in Dallas, Texas to Truman Culver and Naomi (Chaffin) Vest.

Judy graduated from North Central High School in 1971. On May 26, 1973 she married Timothy N. Covey in Camden, Michigan, and he survives.

Judy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Timothy; son Nicholas (Rashell) Covey of Fayette, Ohio; grandchildren Andrea Covey, Dakota Swirles and Austin Swirles; great grandchildren Jayden Covey, Karter Swirles, Elijah Morris and Liam Swirles; sister Val (Ed Lacek) Weed of Pioneer; brother Homer (Cindy Raabe) Culver; nieces and nephews Cory Weed, Hayley Culver, Aiyden Young and Shane Culver; and great nephews Isaiah Weed, Logan Weed, Colton Morgan and Easton Wilhoit.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Christopher Weed.

Per Judy’s wishes, there will be no services. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com