Judy Thourot (1957 – 2025)

(Member Of St. Caspar Catholic Church)

Judy Ann Thourot, age 68, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 4, 2025, at her home under hospice care, with her family by her side.

Judy was born on April 20, 1957, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Lorenz A. and Betty (Parker) Nagel. Judy led a life defined by love, dedication, and a deep connection to her family and community.

A graduate of Delta High School Class of 1975, Judy’s spirit was marked by her strong commitment to both her family and community.

She worked for the Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon, and was a very active member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon, where she served as a sacristan.

She also played an important role in organizations such as the Fulton County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels, as well as the Wauseon American Legion and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, where she forged lasting friendships and connections.

A true lover of the outdoors, Judy found joy in nature and embraced the beauty surrounding her. Her life was a tapestry of accomplishments grounded in love and service, yet none were more significant to her than the bonds she cultivated within her family.

Judy was united in marriage to her loving husband, Leonard Thourot, on August 22, 1998. Together, they shared 27 years of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Judy took immense pride in her family, which includes her son, Jason M. (Andrea) Knapp, her stepson, Brock Thourot, and her cherished grandchildren, Hunter, Izabella, and Brynlee Knapp. She also leaves behind her siblings, Marilyn (Gene) Waugh, Carolyn Jane Nagel, Donna (Bill) Rice, and Bob (Peg) Nagel, along with her sister-in-law, Eva Nagel, and a host of dear nieces and nephews who were all touched by her nurturing spirit.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Lorenz and Betty Nagel Grimes, her son, Joseph Knapp, and her brothers, Larry Nagel and Ron Nagel, as well as her nephew, Brad Nagel.

A private graveside service will be held in remembrance of Judy at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta, Ohio, with Father Todd Dominique presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.822.3121).