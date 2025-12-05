Larry Walter (1935 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Delta High School)

Larry Ray Walter, age 90, of Delta, peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, December 3, 2025, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

He was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on May 8, 1935, to Raymond Walter and Lucille (Kaufman) Walter.

Larry graduated from Delta High School and soon began working full time alongside his father in the family’s well-drilling business, established in 1935.

Through hard work, dedication, and a deep sense of pride in the trade, Larry helped guide Walter’s Well Drilling into the strong, multi-generation business it remains today, now in its third generation and celebrating 90 years of service.

On March 14, 1954, Larry married his beloved wife, Joyce E. Mandly, who survives him. Together they shared 71 devoted years of marriage. Larry was a man with many interests.

He enjoyed cheering for his favorite sports teams and rarely missed the chance to support his grandchildren in their many activities.

He was well known for taking joyrides on his golf cart, appreciating the peace and wildlife in the woods around him. Larry and Joyce also cherished their travels throughout the United States, especially their trips to Las Vegas, where they enjoyed the excitement of the casinos.

Above all, Larry loved a good meal; whether prepared by Joyce, a family member, or enjoyed during a simple night out at a favorite restaurant.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Kimberly Koepfer, Trisha Walter-Christensen and Shawn (Deana) Walter; sister, Janet Shumaker; grandchildren, Shannon (Jennifer) Shape, Jason (Diem) Shape, Kaylee Koepfer, Megyn Christensen, Cydney Christensen, Kelsey Dennis, and Katie (Levi) Weber; seven great-grandchildren, Nicolette (Tim) Oakley, Ezra (Emilee) Shape, Gavin, Devin, and Jasin Shape, Bjorn Boldt, and Mason Ray Dennis; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ayliah and Amiya.

Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam S. Demaline, on April 28, 2025.

In accordance with Larry’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Messages of condolence may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.BarnesFuneralChapel.com.