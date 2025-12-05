Bruce Woods (1950 – 2025)

(Resident Of Swanton)

Bruce E. Woods, age 75, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home Saturday afternoon, November 29, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 18, 1950, in Oregon, Ohio to Arthur J. and Marjorie Bernice (Braun) Woods.

Bruce was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union 33 and retired from Northwest Custom Mechanical in Defiance.

Bruce was an avid deer and rabbit hunter and was passionate about his gun collection. He enjoyed restoring classic Volkswagen’s and riding his Harley Davidson and his Dune Buggy.

Bruce is survived by his sons, Steven E. Woods (Cheryl) and Dana S. (Shannon) Woods; sister, Linda (Rex) Kline and grandson, Joseph Woods.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gregory Woods, Brion Woods and Brent Woods.

Visitation will be held Monday December 8th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Interment will be held at a later date at Heath Cemetery near Colton, Ohio.