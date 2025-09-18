Julie Suffel (1978 – 2025)

(Fremont, IN Resident)

Julie Jennifer Suffel, age 46, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on September 16, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Julie was born to Norma Faye Mewis on November 14, 1978, in Austin, Texas, and was chosen to be loved for a lifetime by DeWayne and Peggy Suffel when she was just 10 months old.

She grew up in Camden, Michigan, and spent meaningful time in Saint Louis, Missouri; Defiance, Ohio; and Angola, Indiana, where she made many friends and lifelong memories.

Julie was a woman of deep faith whose life reflected her love for Christ. She had a sweet spirit, a generous heart, a sparkling sense of humor, and a passion for family, friends, food, and coffee. She also loved her cat, Lily, and spoiled her fur-baby.

Julie inspired everyone around her with her courage, her unwavering trust in God, and her determination to overcome every obstacle. She often hoped that her life would make a difference in heaven, and she lived each day striving to leave a legacy of love, joy, and faith.

She is survived by her parents, DeWayne and Kathy Suffel and Peggy and David Delp; her siblings, DeWayne and Mary Suffel and their children, Olivia and Devan Paust and their daughter, Emberlynn, Mazy, and Ezra Suffel; Kristy and Jason Bolenbaugh and their son, Seth Suffel; and Levi and Erica Suffel and their children, Asher, Adelyn, Turner, Titus, Jackson, Joy, and Evelyn. She is also survived by her half-brother, Steven and Teresa Meyers; her grandmother, Joy Versaw; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her biological mother, Norma Mewis; her paternal grandparents, Glenn and Betty Suffel; her maternal great-grandfather, George Cripe; and her maternal grandfather, Gordon Remus.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held at Life Changing Church in Angola, Indiana, on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Visitation will be from 3:00–6:00 p.m., with the Celebration of Life service beginning at 6:00 p.m. A private dinner and graveside service for the family will be held separately.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help continue to support her World Vision sponsored child, Lethucolo, in her memory. Donations may be sent to Levi and Erica Suffel.