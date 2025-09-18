Robert Steele (1959 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Robert Ellery Steele, age 66, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 15, 2025, at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Robert was born July 6, 1959, in Montpelier, Ohio, to the late Charles Van Every and Janet Nell (Jerger) Steele.

He was a graduate of Edgerton High School. Robert married Gina Jo Sleesman on December 1, 1991. Robert owned and operated Upward Computer and Digital for many years, providing services throughout the Tri-State area.

He attended Bridgewater Community Church, Montpelier, Ohio, and was Scoutmaster with the Edgerton Boy Scouts of America.

Survivors include his wife, Gina (Sleesman) Steele, of Edgerton, Ohio; his children, Dustin (Leslie) Sleesman, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, Bailey (Jordan) Sanders, of Hicksville, Ohio, Keegan (Megan Marik) Steele, of Painesville, Ohio, and Kaden Steele of Perrysburg, Ohio; five grandchildren, Henry, Paige, and Owen Sleesman, Nova and Jace Sanders; brother, Mike Steele, Sr., of Edgerton, Ohio; sister, Yvonne (John) Pierce, of Hicksville, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Sandy.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 19, 2025, at Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 2:00 p.m. at Bridgewater Community Church, 7984 P-50, Montpelier, Ohio 43543. Pastor Mark Pitman will officiate. Graveside services and interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers: Keegan Steele, Kaden Steele, Dustin Sleesman, Jordan Sanders, Henry Sleesman, and Mike Steele, Jr. A funeral luncheon will be served following the interment at the Edgerton Church of Christ, 224 Laubach Drive, Edgerton, Ohio 43517.

Memorial contributions may be made to CPC Women’s Health Resources of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be given at www.krillfuneralservice.com. The Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio, is honored to serve the family of Robert Steele.