June Patterson (1929 – 2023)

(Graduated From Wauseon High School)

June Irene (Lillich) Weber, Patterson, age 93, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Lawrence and Alma (Dominique) Lillich on August 14, 1929.

She was a graduate of Wauseon High School and married Lyle Kermit Weber on June 17, 1948, and they had 9 children.

She was co-owner of Weber Cartage with Kermit where she worked most of her married life until his death on September 18, 1972.

June later opened Pat & June’s Specialties health food store in Wauseon. After they closed the shop, she moved to Englewood, Florida and sold real estate.

She later married Giles Henry (Pat) Patterson on December 22, 1983, until his death on September 21, 2014.

June had a passion for music. She learned to tap dance and played the accordion in younger days, then later learned to play the organ.

June was known for her wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. She loved playing card games, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. June was a servant of God, an encourager, and a light in times of darkness to those who knew her. She loved serving others, and no one ever left her home hungry.

June is survived by her children: Lawrence (Diane) Weber, Bradley (Connie) Weber, James Weber, Cathy (James) Pfost, Wendy (Sam) Hite, Vicky (Norm) Bratton, Susan (Michael) Johnston, Robert (Jody) Weber, Timothy (Kim) Weber. Stepchildren: Glenn (Debra) Patterson, Christine (Larry) Oswalt, Willard (Kimberly) Patterson, Annette (Gary) Hill: sister Joyce (Jim) Hageman: 35 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was son-in-law Norm Bratton, grandson Eric Pfost, sisters Janet (Dennis) Jackson, and Judy (Dale) Klopfenstein, and a stepson Clifford Patterson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The burial service will be private in the St. Caspar Cemetery in Wauseon. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, OH.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to be made to Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com