June White (1953-2023)

June A. White, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023, at her home with her family at her side.

June was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Montpelier and the Teamsters Union.

She worked at Spangler Candy Company in their sanitation department for many years. June enjoyed gardening, making cupcakes, fishing and woodworking.

June was born on August 24, 1953, in Douglas, Michigan, the daughter of Clyde and Florence (Woodin) Davis. She married David E. White on November 5, 2018 in Blakeslee and he survives.

June is also survived by her daughter, Dawn (Karen) Hogan, of Watertown, New York; stepchildren, Jennifer (Glen) White-Teets, of Fairbanks, Alaska, Kenneth (Dawn) White, of Ney and Stacy Bostic, of Pioneer; grandchildren, Danny (Millicent) Hogan, of Watertown, New York and Donnie Hogan, of Madison, South Dakota; step grandchildren, Josh Cargle, Nate, Alyssa, Shawna and Amy Bostic, Cassandra and Seth White; great grandchildren, Kaleb, Elyas and Mariangel Hogan and brother, Larry (Cathryn) Davis, of Portland, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Richard, Allan, Donald and Milton Davis and sister, Gloria Pendergrass.

A private service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Montpelier. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider the Williams County Humane Society.

