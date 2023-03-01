Darlene Hart (1945-2023)

Darlene Evelyn Hart, age 77, of Edgerton, Ohio, formerly of Hudson, Indiana, passed away in her home early on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Darlene was a very spiritual lady who enjoyed being with family and friends. She enjoyed life and loved to shop and dance.

Darlene E. Hart was born on March 6, 1945, in Lake Odessa, Michigan, the daughter of Forest and Doris (Boyd) Rathburn.

Survivors include her children, Jeff (Ann) Hart, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Shelia (Scott) Reidt, of Edgerton, Scott (Debbie) Hart, of Garrett, Indiana, and Michelle “Missy” (James Jr.) Wheeler, of Edgerton; twenty-four grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Avery (Peg) Rathburn, of Seiad Vally, California, and John (Pam) Rathburn, of Hudson, Indiana; one sister, Cindy Smith, of Hudson, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Briggs and Mae Rathburn; one brother-in-law, Andy Handshoe; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Steve, David and Mark Rathburn; and one sister, Donna Handshoe.

A celebration of Darlene’s life will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at the Miller Park Shelter House in Edgerton.

Private interment will take place in Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, c/o of Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.