Karen Fisher (1950 – 2025)

Karen K. Fisher, 75, of Bryan passed away Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Evergreen HealthCare in Montpelier.

She was born on May 18, 1950 in Defiance to Kathryn Virginia Kennedy. Karen worked at ITW Tomco in Bryan for over 30 years and she loved to collect snowmen.

She is survived by her son-in-law Randy Bowers of Montpelier; grandchildren Becca (Schylar Bergman) Bowers and Ryan Bowers all of Montpelier, and great grandchild Peyton Snow.

Karen was preceded in death by her mother Kathryn, stepfather Edward Miller, and daughter Sherri Bowers.

Karen will be laid to rest at Brown Cemetery. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.