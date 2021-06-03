Karen Wyse (1945-2021)

Karen Fay Wyse, 76, of Archbold, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday June 1, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Born in Wauseon, Ohio on March 19, 1945, Karen was the middle child of Walter & Martha (Eicher) Stamm.

On January 22, 1966, she married Ross Wyse, and they spent 55 wonderful years together. They were blessed with two daughters; Alicia (Jaime) Tijerina and Andrea (Wade) Schnitkey. She had four beautiful grandchildren that she just adored; Joslyn Tijerina, Jalyn Tijerina, Kayne Schnitkey & Boden Schnitkey.

Karen was a member of Lockport Mennonite Church where she attended for over 55 years.

A lifelong resident of the Archbold area, Karen worked outside the home until the birth of her girls. She then became a stay-at-home mom and took great pride in serving and caring for her family. She adored her children and grandchildren and greatly enjoyed spending time with them and following their activities.

Karen worked in the gift shop at Sauder Village for over 30 years, where she enjoyed meeting and working with others. Each year she looked forward to planting and tending to her beautiful flowers, pansies being her favorite.

Decorating for all the changing seasons and holidays was something that also made her happy. Many fond family memories were made at the Clear Lake cottage, and she also enjoyed vacationing with family and friends in Florida, Cancun and Little Eden. A few other activities Karen often made time for were puzzles, playing cards and Soduku.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, Ross and two daughters, Alicia (Jaime) Tijerina and Andrea (Wade) Schnitkey all of Archbold. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Joslyn Tijerina, Jalyn Tijerina, Kayne Schnitkey & Boden Schnitkey, also of Archbold. Surviving in addition are three siblings; a sister Pat Bondi of Archbold, and two brothers, Ed (Karen) Stamm of Archbold, and Dale (Leslie) Stamm of West Unity.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Roger (Jeannie) Stamm.

Friends and family may call at the Lockport Mennonite Church, Stryker, Ohio from 3-8 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11AM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 also at Lockport Church, with burial to follow in the Lockport Cemetery.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be given to Cherry Street Mission or Shalom Counseling and Mediation Center. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

