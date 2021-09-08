Kathleen Rath (1932-2021)

Kathleen M. Rath, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at her home. She was a member of the Ney United Methodist Church and had for the past few years attended Union Chapel Church of God.

She was active in the Methodist church as a Sunday School teacher for many years and in the women’s groups. She also enjoyed polka dancing.

Kathleen was born on September 15, 1932, in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of Hilliard W. and Freda (May) Koeppe. She graduated from Ney High School.

Kathleen married Donald R. Rath on December 26, 1951, in Ney and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2020.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Becky (David) Tompkins, of Port St. Joe, Florida; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Michael (Michelle) Rath, two grandchildren and her sister, Mary Ann Wayne.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Ney Cemetery for Kathleen and Donald with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

The family requests memorial donations to the Union Chapel Church of God or another organization of the donor’s choice.

