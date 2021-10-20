Thomas Pristas (1943-2021)

Thomas A. Pristas, 78, of Port Clinton, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, Ohio. He was born June 4, 1943, in Angola, Indiana, the son of Andy and Myrtle (Rheinhart) Pristas.
Thomas was a mechanical engineer for Aro Air Tools in Bryan, Ohio. He was an accomplished musician and composer and enjoyed his retirement living on Lake Erie.
Surviving are his children, Lisa (Vince) DiNinno of Canyon Country, California, Andrew Pristas of Libertyville, Illinois; grandchildren, Ryan Pristas, Jack Pristas, Tara DiNinno; brother, Phil (Sharon) Pristas of Cincinnati, Ohio.
A celebration of Thomas’ life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the clubhouse at Summer Breeze Association, where he lived.
Memorial contributions may be given to The American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com.
