Madelaine Leininger (1937 – 2026)

Madelaine D. Leininger, age 88, of Archbold, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 5, 2026, at Fairlawn Haven. She was born April 11, 1937, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Frederick and Florence (Fox) Box, and married Arnold Leininger on July 4, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2010.

After their marriage, she moved to Archbold and worked at Hitt Trophy, raised parakeets, and was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington, where she served on the Altar Guild.

Madelaine enjoyed playing cards, music, westerns and soap operas. She was an amazing cook and made the best ice cream cones. Family was the most important thing in her life.

She is survived by two sons, Daniel (Mary) Leininger and Scot (Deb) Leininger, both of Archbold; grandchildren, Trudy (Jeff), Heidi (Tim), Sarah (Chad), Hans and Hannah (Keith); and great-grandchildren, Jaydelin, Haleigh (Brady), Rylee, Bodie, Camden, Christina, Andrew, Gia, Brianna, and Jonathan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold; and siblings, Geneveive Potter, Ward Box, and Freeman Box.

Services will be held Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., with viewing one hour prior to the service, at St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor James Strawn officiating. Interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Fairlawn Haven, Elara Hospice or St. James Lutheran Church.