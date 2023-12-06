Kathy Covarrubias (1974 – 2023)

(Resident Of Archbold)

Kathy Lee Covarrubias (Rupp), 49, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away on December 3, 2023 At Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Born on August 28, 1974, in Wauseon, Ohio, Kathy was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother.

Kathy was known for her vibrant personality and her ability to connect with people. She was a social butterfly who could make friends with anyone she met. Above all, she cherished her family and was deeply loved in return.

She is survived by her husband, Miguel, and their children: Braden, Anthony (Samara), Andrew (Lisa), Frankie (Jenny), Miguel Jr. (Angie), and Sandra (Angel) Hernandez. Kathy is also remembered by her mother, Judith, and her siblings: Edie (Eric) Krebs, Flo Rupp, and Ralph (Rachel). And many nieces and nephews. She was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother.

Kathy’s career brought her much joy. She was overjoyed to work at Circle K, where she had the opportunity to reconnect with many of her cherished customers.

Friends and family are invited to attend the services to honor Kathy’s life. Services provided by Short Funeral Home. The viewing will be held on Friday Dec 8th from 2pm to 8pm at Templo Cristiano/Assembly of God, located at 300 Park Street in Archbold, Ohio. The funeral service will take place also at Templo Cristiano/Assembly of God, on Saturday Dec 9th at 11am, followed by the burial. After the burial, a memorial dinner/potluck will be held at Archbold Evan Church, located at 705 Lafayette Street in Archbold, Ohio. This will be an opportunity for loved ones to gather, pass a dish and share memories of the impact Kathy had on each of our lives.

Kathy Lee Covarrubias will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

