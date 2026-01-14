Keith Brandeberry (1929 – 2026)

(Former Wauseon Resident)

Keith Brandeberry, age 96, of Hillsdale, formerly of Wauseon, Ohio and Morenci, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Drews Place at Village Green in Hillsdale.

He was born on September 17, 1929, in Wright Township, Michigan. He was the son of Lynn and Marie (Snider) Brandeberry.

He married Virginia Mae Bradley on May 13, 1949, in Angola, Indiana. Virginia preceded him in death on November 13, 2020.

Keith worked for Morenci Rubber for 12 years and Alltel Corporation in Morenci for 15 years. He retired in 1989. He enjoyed fishing, square dancing with Virginia, going on casino trips, playing bingo, and spending time with family. Keith enjoyed the time he and Virginia spent living in Florida.

Keith is survived by four sons, Gary (Mary), David (Evelyn), Randy (Constance), and Rick (Jill) Brandeberry. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, four sisters, Lois Cogswell, Barbara Burton, Shirley Mercer and Janet Calvin, and two brothers, Doyle Brandeberry and Norman (Pat) Brandeberry.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, grandson, Eric Brandeberry, sister, Phyllis Cogswell, and two daughters-in-law, Paula Brandeberry and Ann Brandeberry.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 15, 2026, from 3-8 P.M. at the Marry Funeral Home in Morenci. Funeral Services for Keith will be at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, January 16, 2026, at the Marry Funeral Home in Morenci. Reverend Greg Bordine will be officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci.

The family would like to thank the staff at Village Green and Hospice of Hillsdale County for their kind and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hillsdale County or Drews Place at Village Green’s activity fund. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com.

Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home in Morenci.