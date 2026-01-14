Ricky “Ric” Brandt (1951 – 2026)

(Member Of Edon’s St. Peter’s Lutheran Church)

Ricky “Ric” J. Brandt, 74, of Edon, passed away surrounded by his family on January 12, 2026, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born on December 18, 1951, in Bryan to Robert S. and Josephine (Pignataro) Brandt. Ric graduated from Montpelier High School in 1970 where he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball.

On July 16, 1971, Ric married the love of his life, Carol A. Anspaugh in Montpelier and she survives. The day after his graduation, Ric started his working career on the Norfolk & Western Railroad in Montpelier and then retired from Norfolk & Southern in January of 2013 after 42 ½ years as an engineer.

Ric was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon; as well as the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. He was an avid trap shooter and was very active and had life time memberships at the Williams County Conservation League and Williams County Gun Club.

For over 40 years, Ric was in the Amateur Trap Shooting Association, shooting over 69,000 registered clay pigeon targets during his career. Being in the outdoors was very enjoyable for Ric, where he could be found hunting and fishing. One of his greatest loves was being in his grandchildren’s lives and traveling to all of their sporting events.

Ric is survived by his wife Carol of 54 years; three sons Scott (Rosie) Brandt of Angola, Indiana, Adam (Amy) Brandt of Edon, and Matthew (Amy) Brandt of Ney; seven grandchildren Kaitlyn (Drew) Buffenbarger, Sarah Brandt, Ryan (Christina Cassara) Brandt, Kyle Brandt, Levi (Katie) Brandt, Alea (Shane Zulch) Brandt, and Lane Brandt; and three great grandchildren, Brooks and Scottie Buffenbarger and Klein Brandt. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Robert H. Brandt.

A private visitation and service will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Ric will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Diabetes Youth Services, 2100 Central Ave #110, Toledo, Ohio 43606.

