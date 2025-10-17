Keith Dickerson (1975 – 2025)

(Stryker Resident)

Keith Allen Dickerson, age 50, of Stryker, OH, and formerly of Fort Wayne, IN and Wharton, WV, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Keith was born on June 27, 1975, in Charleston, WV, to the late, James “Jim Dick” and Diane (Miller) Dickerson.

After hearing so many stories from friends and family, Keith was always the life of the party.

He was a friend to everyone he met and would bring out a laugh or a smile to your face. He was a life-long Chicago Bears (Da Bears!) And West Virginia Mountaineers fan.

“Big Daddy” as he was known to his Possum Fest and West Virginia friends, proudly served as Possum #77 since 1999. “Big Sexy” as he was known to his club brothers, rode with the DAWGS MC for 16 years and currently held the position of Vice President.

In the mix of being a Possum and DAWGS member, Keith worked for CSX Transportation as a Locomotive Engineer. He has been with the company for 27 years and served as Vice Local Chairman for BLET Local #153.

Left here to keep his memory alive are his high school sweetheart and wife of 26 years, Brandi, and daughters, Haylee (Leonard), Jalyn and Jenna, all of Stryker, OH and many extended family members and friends.

A time for friends and family to gather to celebrate Keith’s life will be held on Sunday, October 19, 2025 from 12:00-4:00 pm in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.