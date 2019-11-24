Kelli Joann Stahl (1992-2019)

Kelli Joann Stahl, 27, of Montpelier, passed on to the other side on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on August 9, 1992 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona to Bradford G. and Robin L. (Starr) Stahl. Kelli graduated from Montpelier High School in 2010 and went on to receive her Associates Degree from Northwest State Community College.

Kelli had a great love for her dogs and enjoyed spending time with her nephew, Hunter.

She is survived by her loving parents, Robin (Starr) Stahl and Brad Stahl; sister, Kara Stahl; and nephew Hunter Stahl, all of Montpelier. Kelli was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Louise Starr and James and Bonnie Stahl.

There will be no services held for Kelli. Her family requests that memorial contributions be made to help defray funeral expenses or the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

