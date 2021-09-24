Kelly Schaffter (2004-2021)

Kelly Sue Schaffter, 17, of Montpelier passed away Thursday, September 23rd at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on August 25, 2004 in Bryan to Anthony “Andy” L. and Stacy L. (Lesnet) Schaffter.

Kelly was a member of Edon United Methodist Church. She was a Junior at Montpelier High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

She had a passion for Volleyball and was on the MHS Girls Golf team, having her best round 2 weeks ago. Kelly was also in the band as a Bass Drummer.

In June of 2021 she attended HOBY, Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference. Kelly was a member of the Hoofbeats 4-H Club and the Livestock Locomotives taking rabbit and welding projects for the past 10 years.

She threw shot put and discus for track and enjoyed running the lights for MHS productions.

She is survived by her parents Andy and Stacy; sisters Elaine and April Schaffter of Montpelier; and paternal grandmother Caryl Schaffter of Cooney, Ohio.

Kelly was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Gary and Kayleen Lesnet and paternal grandfather Donald Schaffter.

Visitation for Kelly will be on Tuesday, September 28th from 4-8pm at Superior Athletic Complex. Services will be on Wednesday at 2p at Superior with Pastor Doug Widdowson to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be given to Stacy Schaffter to establish a scholarship in Kelly’s name. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com