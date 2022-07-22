Kelly Valentine Named To Pike-Delta-York Board Of Education

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) Delta, Ohio – The Pike-Delta-York Local School District Board of Education appointed Mrs. Kelly Valentine as a member of the school board at last evening’s regular July meeting.

Valentine’s appointment fills the seat vacated by Mrs. Tammy Sprow, who resigned in June.

Valentine and her husband Aaron (DHS Class of 1992) moved to the district in 2016 so that that their four children (Gary, Maggie, Marie, and Genevieve) could all attend PDY.

Kelly has a degree in education from the University of Findlay and is currently working with the non-profit organ recovery organization Life Connection of Ohio.

She works with public education, special project and event planning, volunteer coordinating, and sponsorship oversight.

Kelly grew up with family who served their community through church, memberships with the Lions Club, school board, and other civic groups. These experiences fostered a desire to give back to the Pike-Delta-York community.

When asked what drew her to join the PDY Board of Education seat, Kelly stated “It has always been in me to serve. As a parent of four in the district, the time just feels right for me to do whatever I can to help the school district and community succeed, by helping the students succeed.”

The district is fortunate to have Mrs. Valentine join our team and we look forward to continuing the work that keeps PDY a district of choice in Northwest Ohio.