Kenneth Hall (1956 – 2023)

(Longtime Member Of Bryan Eagles)

Kenneth E. Hall, age 66, of Evansport, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023 at the University of Toledo Medical Campus.

Kenneth was born on November 5, 1956 in Bryan to the late Edwin and Vivian (Knapp) Hall. Kenneth worked at Winzeler Stamping for 42 years as a tool and die maker.

Everyone who knew Kenneth knew him as “Hobbit”. He was a long-time member of the Eagles in Bryan and by some, had become considered the sheriff of Evansport. Hobbit loved to wrench and tinker in his garage.

As well as rooting for the Cleveland Browns, riding his motorcycle, gardening and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving Hobbit is his daughter, Shannon Hall-Vold of Sherwood; grandchildren, Sadie, Samuel, and Kensie; and brother-in-law, Philip Meyer of Stryker. Kenneth was proceeded in death by parents, infant brother Ronnie, sister Marsha, and son Shane.

Services for Kenneth will be private, with a Celebration of Life taking place at a later date. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Kenneth.

