Ted Smith (1940 – 2023)

(Born In Pioneer, Ohio)

Veteran

Frankfort – Ted C. Smith, age 83, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers, 312 Washington Street in Frankfort on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Tom Corum officiating.

Ted was born in Pioneer, Ohio on January 1, 1940, to the late Cecil Smith and Mabel Grace Dohm Frank.

A sixty-year motorcycle enthusiast, Ted enjoyed riding his many bikes on curvy Kentucky roads, the Blueridge Parkway, and in the mountains of Utah.

He loved scuba diving and snow skiing and was honored to serve as a race judge in the 2002 Olympics in Park City, Utah.

He was an honorable Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Frankfort First United Methodist Church.

Most of all, Ted loved his friends and his family, and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Ginny Smith and children, Dennis Smith (Amy), Michael Smith (Jenny), Christy Delliskave (Nick), and Jonathan Leake (Racheal). He was also blessed with nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Denise Smith, and his sister, Ella Beachy.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Ted’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com