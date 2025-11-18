Thomas Mathers, Jr. (1954 – 2025)

Thomas Mathers, Jr., age 71 of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, November 14, 2025, at his home.

Thomas was born on January 7, 1954, in Napoleon, Ohio to the late Thomas and Annabelle (Whitcomb) Mathers.

Thomas graduated from Delta High School in 1972, where he was involved in chorus and was a member of the Delta Panthers Football team.

After graduation, Thomas joined the Air National Guard and spent many years as a car salesman, where he made life long friendships with customers and co-workers.

Thomas then went on to obtain his Bachelors Degree in Education from Defiance College and his Masters Degree from the University of Findlay. Thomas spent the majority of his teaching career at Clyde High School in Clyde, Ohio.

Following retirement, Thomas moved back to Delta where he spent many days cooking great meals for his loved ones and cheering on his grandkids in their activities.

Thomas also loved to travel and spoke about his many adventures while traveling to Texas, Utah, Michigan, Hawaii and Mexico. Thomas was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he developed lifelong friendships and fellowship.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Andrew (Charlotte) Mathers of Fredric, MI and Ashley (James) Partin of Swanton, OH, and 7 grandchildren. Thomas is also survived by his sisters, Carol Stover, Sue (Glen) Stinehart, and Sandra (Phil) Proudfoot; brother, Glen Mathers; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his beloved dog, Maggie.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Annabelle Mathers, brothers, Vince and Ronald Mathers and his infant son, Matthew Mathers.

Family and friends may visit Wednesday, November 19th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 20th at 11:00 am in the funeral home, with Pastor Timothy Rabara officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Federal Bank of Delta, 404 Main Street, Delta, OH 43515, c/o the Alysa Stafford Memorial Fund.

Thomas’ niece, Alysa lost her life in an automobile accident just weeks ago and left behind 2 young children.