Kenneth Mohr (1938 – 2026)

(Dedicated Member Of Swanton Community)

Kenneth Arlyn Mohr, 88, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, surrounded by family at CHP Inpatient Hospice of Defiance.

He was born Jan. 24, 1938, to Kenneth and Ruby (Wyseman) Mohr and was a lifelong resident of Swanton.

Kenneth proudly served in the U.S. Navy, enlisting in 1956. During his service, he served aboard the USS Benner and the USS Cowell and traveled throughout the Western Pacific islands.

Kenneth was deeply rooted in the Swanton community and was well known for his knowledge of the town’s history. He enjoyed sharing stories from years past, and his friendships spanned generations.

He had a lifelong love of classic cars, especially El Caminos, owning several over the years. Many will remember seeing him driving his El Camino to local car shows or around town, including his regular trips to the grocery store.

Caring for his lawn was one of his simple pleasures, and he especially loved mowing on his riding lawn mower, finding peace and satisfaction in time spent outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Mohr; his mother, Ruby Sprague; his stepfather, Charles Sprague; his brother, Richard Mohr; his brother-in-law, Vic Wise; and his son, Tim Moore.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Elaine; children, Kim Moore, Tadd (Chris) Moore, Peggy (Mark) Cockley, Leonard Mohr, and Paul Mohr; sister, Carol Wise; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held. Kenneth will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. His faithful service to his country, devotion to family, and lifelong commitment to the community he called home will not be forgotten.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Homes, 419-826-2631.