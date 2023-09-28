Kenneth Rupp, Jr. (1955 – 2023)

(Graduated From Edon In 1975)

Veteran

Kenneth Edward Rupp Jr. of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 21 at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Kenneth was born Dec. 4, 1955 in Bryan, the son of Kenneth E. Rupp Sr. and Mary E. (March) Rupp.

He graduated from Edon Northwest School in 1975 and shortly thereafter joined the Navy to serve his country.

Ken was later stationed in Guam in June 1979 before retiring after June 1981. Throughout his life, he loved fishing, favoring fly fishing. He treasured model airplanes and building platform structures for his miniature trains.

Since his teens, Ken was enthused with restoring vehicles with his father and likewise in Guam with his comrades.

He prized the 1955 Chevy models, bringing two back to the state of Ohio. While in the Navy, he specialized in computers and these technical skills allowed him to travel to many states, such as California and later Missouri, where he resided and retired.

On July 24, 1993, he married the love of his life, Deanna Lynn McGinnis in a full church ceremony in northeastern Ohio.

Ken and his late wife dearly loved all their cats: Ollie, Pillsbury, Peanut, Misty, Rascal, Molly and Tiger. In Ken’s final days, Molly and Tiger were his affectionate companions. Molly was his favorite as she had five toes on each paw.

They both were members of The Way International Church in Columbia, Missouri, and each fully committed to teaching the gospel of Christ.

Surviving Ken Jr. is his father, Kenneth E. Rupp Sr. of Edon; four sisters Bonnie J. (Jim) O’Connor of Pulaski, Cheryl A. (Dave Cape) Malone of Edgerton, Jeannie L. (Calvin) Stambaugh Jr. of Edon, and Jannie M. (Anthony) Eckenrode of Montpelier; two aunts, Linda March and Lou Ann (Taylor) March of Bryan and numerous nieces and nephews. Sadly, his sister Bonnie J. (Rupp) O’Connor has since passed away on March 2.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Mary E. Rupp and wife Deanna L. (McGinnis) Rupp.

To know Ken was to know a man who truly loved life and his family. Coming home to Ohio to visit and spending a full week, each day fishing with his father.

He was a devoted son, an amazing brother, a devoted husband, a wonderful uncle and a man who will be missed dearly by those who loved him.

A private memorial celebration to honor Ken’s life will be held Nov. 5 at the Veterans Memorial Building located at 875 E. Main St., Montpelier, from noon to 4:30 p.m. A military salute honor and presentation of flag will start around 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy consider memorial contributions be made to the family, the American Cancer Society and/or Diabetes Association. Memories and condolences may be posted on Facebook to the family.