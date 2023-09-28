Marilyn Lundy (1931 – 2023)

(1949 Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Marilyn J. Lundy, age 92, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 4:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in her home, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Lundy was a 1949 graduate of Edgerton High School and had been employed by Gorny-Winzeler in Bryan for more than thirty years.

Marilyn J. Lundy was born on July 23, 1931, in Melbern, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Carrie (Long) Badman.

She married Marvin E. Lundy on September 11, 1949, in Edgerton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2000.

Surviving are one son, Steve (Nansi) Lundy, of Edgerton; one daughter, Connie (Roger) Pence, of Edgerton; five grandchildren, Chad (Jenny) Cronin, Cory (Molly) Cronin, Chelsea (David) Rockafellow, Adam (Rachel) Lundy and Ryan (Megan) Lundy; nine grandchildren; and one brother, Denton (Sam) Badman, of Snow Lake, Indiana.

She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Cronin, on April 20, 1999, and one brother, Denver Badman.

Private graveside services and interment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, with Pastor Dan Gallagher officiating.

Memorials are requested to the family for expenses.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Marilyn J. Lundy, please visit our flower store.